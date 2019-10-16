Mary Frances Bell age 2 of Gallion, AL died October 9, 2019 at Children's Hospital in Birmingham, AL. She was born March 10, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, AL to Kevin and Stacey Bell. She is survived by her parents, Kevin and Stacey Bell; sister, Katelynn Bell; grandparents, Ben and Sandra Wilkinson, and Jimmy and Cheryl Bell; great grandmother, Thelma Lane; and great grandparents, Pete and Beddie Lawrence. Funeral services were held at Providence Baptist Church on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Dr. David Stidham officiating. Burial followed at Thomaston Cemetery in Thomaston, AL. Active pallbearers were Shane Morgan, Calvin Edwards, Donald Shepard, and Dennis Ryans. Honorary pallbearers were the Alabama State Troopers. Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.obryantchapelfh.com
