Mr. William P. "Bubba" Blair, III, 67, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Born September 2, 1952 in Eufaula, Alabama, Bubba was the son of the late William Paul Blair, Jr. and Mary Blair Grubbs. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eufaula. He served with the Alabama National Guard for over 30 years with the 1128th Transportation Company, including two overseas tours. He was an accountant for the State of Alabama Department of Mental Health for 40 years. Bubba was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Jimmy Harrod. Survivors include his wife of 46 years: Elaine Blair; two sons: Scottie (Melanie) Blair of Auburn, Alabama, and Joey Blair of Eufaula; one daughter: Ellie (Tommy) Lucas of Helena, Alabama; one grandchild: Reid Lucas; a sister: Marilyn Harrod of Leeds, Alabama; two sisters-in-law: Dianne (Kenny) Curry and Susan (Steve) Odom; his mother-in-law: Martha Griffin; and an aunt: Shirley Harris all of Andalusia, Alabama. He also has several surviving nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alabama Head Injury Foundation or to the Columbus, Georgia Ronald McDonald House. Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MOST POPULAR
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Eufaula Tribune, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
promotion
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.