Mrs. Donna Kay Booth, 59, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Graveside services will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 4 P.M., in Memory Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Chris Toole officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. The visitation will be held Saturday from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. at the funeral home. Born September 19, 1959 in Monroeville, Alabama, Mrs. Booth was the daughter of the late David Joseph and Dolly Elise Salter Jenkins. Donna was a loving wife and mother. She was an accomplished writer, having published a book. She was a friend to everyone she met. Survivors include her husband: Eddie Ray Booth of Eufaula, Alabama; her children: Austin Booth of Atlanta, Georgia and Seth Booth of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; 1 sister: Susan (Scott) Neal of Monroeville, Alabama; 1 neice: Lauren (Cody) Holland of Monroeville, Alabama.

