Mr. Johnny Boyd, age 80, of Texasville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his residence lovingly surrounded by his family. Funeral services for Mr. Boyd were held on, Sunday, February 16, at 3: 00 p.m. at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Eufaula. Keith Wade officiated and burial followed in Adams Chapel UMC Cemetery in Clayton with Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. Mr. Boyd was born on January 2, 1940 in Texasville, the son of Bob Boyd and Mazelle Woodham Boyd. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife, Mittie Ruth Threatt Boyd. Mr. Boyd graduated from Bakerhill High School in 1958. He helped manage Bob Boyd General Merchandise in Texasville. In 1967, after the passing of his father, Mr. Boyd built a larger store across the street making it a 3rd generation business. His store became a local gathering spot for everyone from Barbour County and surrounding areas. If you knew of Boyd's Store you knew, "If Mr. Johnny don't have it, you don't need it." Mr. Boyd retired in 2019. In his spare time, he enjoyed raising cattle and horses. He was a die-hard Alabama and NASCAR fan. Left to cherish Mr. Boyd's memories are: son, Bobby Boyd (Pam), Headland; granddaughter, Baylor Boyd, Auburn; a very special person and close family friend, William Burks, Texasville; and special caregivers, Trina Williams, Latonya Robinson, Mary Daffin, and Joann McCrae. Asked to serve as pallbearers were: William Burks, Ashley Griffin, Tommy Self, Dale Green, Ronnie Threatt, and Keith Wade. Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com

To send flowers to the family of Johnny Boyd, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries