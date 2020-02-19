Mr. Johnny Boyd, age 80, of Texasville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his residence lovingly surrounded by his family. Funeral services for Mr. Boyd were held on, Sunday, February 16, at 3: 00 p.m. at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Eufaula. Keith Wade officiated and burial followed in Adams Chapel UMC Cemetery in Clayton with Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. Mr. Boyd was born on January 2, 1940 in Texasville, the son of Bob Boyd and Mazelle Woodham Boyd. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife, Mittie Ruth Threatt Boyd. Mr. Boyd graduated from Bakerhill High School in 1958. He helped manage Bob Boyd General Merchandise in Texasville. In 1967, after the passing of his father, Mr. Boyd built a larger store across the street making it a 3rd generation business. His store became a local gathering spot for everyone from Barbour County and surrounding areas. If you knew of Boyd's Store you knew, "If Mr. Johnny don't have it, you don't need it." Mr. Boyd retired in 2019. In his spare time, he enjoyed raising cattle and horses. He was a die-hard Alabama and NASCAR fan. Left to cherish Mr. Boyd's memories are: son, Bobby Boyd (Pam), Headland; granddaughter, Baylor Boyd, Auburn; a very special person and close family friend, William Burks, Texasville; and special caregivers, Trina Williams, Latonya Robinson, Mary Daffin, and Joann McCrae. Asked to serve as pallbearers were: William Burks, Ashley Griffin, Tommy Self, Dale Green, Ronnie Threatt, and Keith Wade. Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Update: Fort Rucker woman dies after driving car into pond on 84 West
-
Dothan High students taken to hospital after eating laced brownies
-
Chipley woman dies in accident after airborne deer enters windshield
-
New Headland gymnasium to be named after former coach and principal Steve Williams
-
The man with the black cowboy hat
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Eufaula Tribune, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.