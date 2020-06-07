Herbert Thomas Bradford age 87 passed away on May 27, 2020 at his home in Dothan, Alabama. He was born on June 10, 1932 to Herbert Lee Bradford and Esther Binion Bradford. He attended Eufaula Public Schools and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Following his military service Mr. Bradford worked with the Florida Department of Public Safety as a Drivers License Examiner. He moved to Dothan, Alabama and worked with Bell Supply for many years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and lawn service for his neighbors and friends. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Linda Bradford and two children, Michael Thomas Bradford & wife Gina, Tina Marie Bradford Barnes & husband Pete; Six grandchildren: Tonya Bowden, Tammi Byrd, Megan Carpenter, Joshua Bradford, Anna Marie Barnes and Amanda Yelverton; Eight Great Grandchildren and two Great Great Grandchildren; Brothers: Lee William Bradford of Georgetown, GA and Bobby Warren Bradford (Joan) of Ellijay, GA; Sister: Margaret Bradford Beasley of Eufaula, Alabama. Graveside services with Military Honors was held May 30, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park in Dothan, Alabama with the Rev. Tommy White officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Park.

To plant a tree in memory of Herbert Bradford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

