Donald Anthony Braswell, 53, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, GA. Graveside services were held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1 P.M., at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The Rev. Stephen Doss officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born March 14, 1967 in Eufaula, Alabama, Donald was the son of William Wayne Braswell Sr. of Eufaula, Alabama and the late Martha Green Braswell. Donald was a graduate of Eufaula High School Class of 1985. In 1995, he graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. He was employed with American Buildings Company from 1985-1991 and 1995-1998. Donald was also employed with West Rock (Formerly Mead Coated Board) from 1998 to the present. He was preceded in death by his mother. Survivors in addition to his father, include his wife: Nancy Bowman Braswell of Eufaula, AL.; stepchildren: Tristan Bowman and Tiffany Campbell; grandchild: William Conner Borgstede; brother: William Wayne (Angie) Braswell of Eufaula, AL.; sister: Aleisha (David) Crumpton of Eufaula, AL.; sisters-in-law: Christine (Dave) Bratton and Stacy Bowman; father-in-law Charles M. (Jan) Bowman II; mother-in-law: Jean Bowman. Serving as pallbearers were Jack Sellers, Richard Leary, Robert Bennett, Steven Parker, Ricky Ludlam, and Eddie Bryan. Honorary pallbearers were Bryan Dean, Larry Blankenship, Mike Lawryk, Mike Kimber, Tom Clements, Ronnie Marshall, and Andy Clark.
