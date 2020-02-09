Mrs. Martha Braswell, 73, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 2 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Tony Willis officiated and burial followed in Memory Gardens Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born October 7, 1946 in Barbour County, Alabama, Mrs. Braswell was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Pearle Carroll Greene. Mrs. Braswell owned and operated Martha's Day Care in Eufaula for over 20 years. She worked at Wear Well and the old shoe factory in Eufaula. She loved fishing, flowers, her husband and spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Braswell was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Charlie Greene and Cleveland Greene and 1 sister, Virginia Faircloth. Survivors include her husband: Wayne Braswell, Sr. of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 sons: Wayne (Angela) Braswell, Jr. and Don (Nancy) Braswell both of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 daughter: Aleisha (David) Crumpton of Eufaula, Alabama; 9 grandchildren: Allison Braswell, Jennifer Braswell (Kale) Anderson, Callie Braswell, Keilee Crumpton, Leland Crumpton, Rhonda Crumpton, Jessica (Brandon) Pate, Triston Bowman, Tiffany Campbell; 3 great grand-children: William Borgsted, Grayson Anderson, Rhett Anderson; 2 brothers: Gary (Joan) Greene of Baker Hill, Alabama, Johnny Greene of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 sisters: Lavonia Guy and Donna Green both of Eufaula, Alabama; sister-in-law: Carolyn Greene. Active pallbearers were Leland Crumpton, Jacob Williams, Billy Joe Williams, Israel Greene, Eric Greene and Ricky Ludlam.
