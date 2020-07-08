Mr. Frank Brooks, Jr., 55, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services were held Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 11 AM, at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. David Haywood officiated and burial followed in the Georgetown Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born December 8, 1964 in Cuthbert, Georgia, Frank was the son of Janice Lois Williams Brooks of Eufaula, Alabama and the late Franklin D. Brooks, Sr.. Frank was a Gulf War veteran of the United States Army. He was a hard worker and loved his family. He had a very special relationship with his granddaughter Kolbi and was very active in her life. He was a good man and friend and would do anything for anybody. He was a devoted father to Jessica. Survivors other than his mother include his daughter: Jessica Brooks; his granddaughter: Kolbi Reese Knight; his sister: Carol Brooks Railey; 1 nephew: Austin Railey; 1 neice: Paige Railey; 4 great nephews and 1 great neice all of Eufaula, Alabama. Pallbearers were Noah Marsala, Jason Pittman, Charles Warren, Jimmy Deal, Tommy Warr and David Harding.

To plant a tree in memory of Brooks Jr. Mr. Frank as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

