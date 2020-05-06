Mrs. Emma Ruth Bush, 88, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home. A family graveside was held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11 A.M., in Fairview Cemetery Addition with Dr. Ken Bush officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Born August 23, 1931 in Clopton, Alabama, Mrs. Bush was the daughter of the late Wood and Cullie Smith Vickers. Mrs. Bush was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Eufaula where she taught the fifth grade girls Sunday School Class for many years. She was a member of the Sunshine Club, the Hattie Moore Sunday School Class and the Senior Adult Choir. She loved sewing, housekeeping, cooking, yard work and spending time with her family. Mrs. Bush was preceded in death by her son, Freddie Bruce Bush and her grandson, Gabe Bush. Survivors include her husband of 71 years: Freddie Bush of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 daughters: Freida (Ken) Stephenson of Eufaula, Alabama, Beverly (Tony) Smith of Arlington, Georgia; 1 daughter-in-law: Billie Faye Bush of Eufaula, Alabama; 6 grandchildren: Tara (Clay) Williams, Kella (D.J.) Farris, Barret (Beth) Stephenson, Joanna Smith, Chance (Blakely) Stephenson, Savannah (Andrew) Dunson; 8 great grandchildren.

