C.W. Bynum C. W. Bynum, 69, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 11 A.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Gerald Carroll officiating. Burial will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Autism Society of Alabama. Born July 25, 1950 in Baker Hill, Alabama, Mr. Bynum was the son of the late Malcolm Curtis and Bessie Lee Wilkerson Bynum. "CW" Bynum served in the Navy from 1969-1973 as a Corpsman. He was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints his entire life. He served as Bishop of the Eufaula Ward from 2000-2005. He and his wife were service missionaries for the church in Paducah, TX and Elberta, UT from 2016-2017. He was a master mason, a licensed contractor, and co-owned Bynum Masonry with his brothers. Additionally, he worked as a masonry instructor for Wallace Community College at the Sparks Campus as well as Easterling Correctional Facility from 1988-2016. He met his wife, Bobbie Bynum, while they were both in the Navy stationed in Jacksonville, Fl. They married in 1971 and recently celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary. He was a ferocious competitor, and loved taking his masonry students to state and national competitions. He was a lover of native american culture and spent his spare time as boy and man searching the fields of Baker Hill for the perfect point. He will be remembered for his faith, his passion for his family, and his love of Alabama football. Survivors include his wife: Bobbie Bynum of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 son: Mac (Alex) Bynum of Albany, Georgia; 1 daughter: Jennifer (Sam) Frederick of Atalla, Alabama; 2 grandchildren: Susanna Frederick and Samantha Frederick; 3 brothers: Bill Bynum of Stockbridge, Georgia, Pat Bynum of Eufaula, Alabama, David (Judy) Bynum of Baker Hill, Alabama. Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
