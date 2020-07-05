Mr. Carl David Bynum, 76, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home. Funeral services were held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11 A.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Bishop Terry Carter and Bishop Gerald Carroll officiated and burial followed in the Creel Church Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born November 10, 1943 in Baker Hill, Alabama, Mr. Bynum was the son of the late Malcolm Curtis and Bessie Lee Wilkerson Bynum. Mr. Bynum was preceded in death by his daughter Angela Grace Bynum, his grandson Heith Holland and his great grandson Brantley Bynum. Survivors include his wife: Judy Bynum of Eufaula, Alabama; his children: Jeff Bynum and Curtis (Jennifer) Bynum both of Eufaula, Alabama, Janet (Keith) Holland of Seale, Alabama; 8 grandchildren: Shaun Bynum, Blake Bynum, Gracie Finney, Alyssa Finney, Rose Holland, Heath Holland, Haley Nolin, Riley Nolin; 3 great grandchildren: Malayla Bynum, Westyn Bynum, Liam Holland; 2 brothers: Pat Bynum of Eufaula, Alabama, Bill Bynum of Stockbridge, Georgia. Pallbearers were Shaun Bynum, Blake Bynum, Clayton Barnett, William Parr, Clint Ludlam, Steven Baxley and Jim Scheffer.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Bynum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

