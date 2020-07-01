Mrs. Lucy Calton Mrs. Lucy Calton, 99, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at River Oaks Assisted Living. Graveside services were held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 A.M., in Fairview Cemetery Addition. Dr. Ken Bush officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Born October 3, 1920 in Eufaula, Alabama, Mrs. Calton was the daughter of the late James M. and Mary Louise Britt Spurlock, Sr. Mrs. Calton was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Eufaula since 1927, where she taught Sunday School for 50 years and served on the Board of Stewards. She was an avid Bridge player. In 1969, she was awarded the Life Master of Duplicate Bridge by the American Contract Bridge League. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1968, she became the second woman licensed to sell real estate in Eufaula. She attended Brenau University where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She was preceded in death by her husband Marcus D. "Fate" Calton, Jr., her son James Marcus Calton and her grandson Jimmy S. Calton, Jr. Survivors include her sons: Jimmy S. (Carol) Calton, Sr. of Panama City, Florida, Walter (Raye Ann) Calton of Eufaula, Alabama; 7 grandchildren: Michelle Calton, Denise Kuligowski, Ray Calton, Lindsey Nichols, Caroline Gayle, Alexandra Calton, Lucy Calton; 1 step-granddaughter: Beverly Brown; 9 great grandchildren.

