Elkin Bragg Carter, 97, son of the late William Josiah Carter and Nancy Davison Carter, died February 11, 2020 at Medical Center Barbour. A longtime resident of Georgetown, Georgia, Mr. Carter remained in his home until declining health let him enjoy seven years at The Gardens of Eufaula. Recently, he was a resident of Crowne Health Care of Eufaula. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Sadie Byrd Carter and his son, Elkin Bragg Carter, Jr.. He is survived by his daughter Cynthia (Henry III) Balkcom, his daughter-in-law Anne Dykes Carter; seven grandchildren, Henry (Claudia) Balkcom, IV, Carter (Frank) Balkcom, Sadie Balkcom (Art) Neville, Edward (Rebecca) Balkcom, Fran Balkcom (Alan) Raines, Laurel Carter (Blake) Motley, Claire Carter (Mark) Schaefer. Growing up in Goshen, Alabama in a large family with nine brothers and sisters, Elkin had the opportunity to attend Troy State Teachers College for three years. He enlisted in the United States Air Force during World War II where he later became a pilot in a B-17 squadron serving in Japan. He remained in the Air Force Reserves and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1982. After leaving active military service, he returned to Georgetown and joined his brother Marvin Carter in the lumber and veneer business, which later evolved into Gala Gas Company. After Marvin's retirement, Bragg joined his father in the business. Today, Edward, Sadie and Art carry on Elkin's legacy of serving their community. Elkin was a faithful member of the Georgetown Baptist Church for 60 years where he served as church treasurer, Deacon and he sang in the choir. One of his favorite memories was his trip on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2010. He enjoyed telling his grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren all about that trip and many other stories about his life experiences. Henry V, Eleanor, Powell, Lily, Dixon, Abbey, Rebecca, Christian, Heidi, Lane, Sanders, Lawson, Carter and Ford loved their "Great-Daddy"! Elkin has had some very devoted, very special friends during his life. Ruth Shelley worked with Elkin and Marvin in the veneer business and helped to start Gala Gas Company in 1964. She has been a dedicated and faithful friend to Elkin for more than 50 years. In the last seven years of his life, Vanessa Ford, Ruby Spencer, Nikki Davis, Victoria Avriett and Leslie Person spoiled him to the very end. Many, many thanks to these special women. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, at 1 PM CST/ 2 PM EST, at the Georgetown Baptist Church with Rev. Kermit Soileau and Rev. Jimmy Blanton officiating. Burial will follow in the Georgetown Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home of Eufaula directing.The visitation will be held prior to the service Friday from 12 Noon CST/ 1 PM EST at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Georgetown Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 478, Georgetown, Georgia 39854 or to the charity of your choice.
