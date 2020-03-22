Mrs. Marjorie Carter, 92, of Montgomery, Alabama, formerly of Eufaula, died Monday, March 16, 2020 in Montgomery. Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2 PM, at Fairview Cemetery Addition with Mike Licina officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. The visitation will be held prior to the service on Saturday from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity. Born September 6, 1927 in Crenshaw County, Alabama, Mrs. Carter was the daughter of the late Leslie Craven and Mamie Recile Green Borom. Mrs. Carter was a retired educator having taught at Western Heights. She was an avid reader and cross stitcher. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Brantley Carter and her son Brantley David Carter. Survivors include her son: Jeff (Sheila) Carter; her grandchildren: Joe Carter, Carrie (Mike) Licina, Laura (Jeremy) Sasser; her great grandchildren; her sister: Jane (Paul) Davis.
