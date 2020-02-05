Mr. Henry Wade Champion, 83, of Eufaula Alabama, died Thursday, January 29, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services were held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2 P.M., at Fellowship Baptist Church. The Rev. Stephen Doss officiated and burial followed in Memory Gardens Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born October 2, 1936 in Midland City, Alabama, Mr. Champion was the son of the late Henry Culley and Pearla Jane Cordell Champion. Mr. Champion was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Tew. Mr. Champion served in the United States Army and the Alabama Army National Guard. He was employed with RC Cola Bottling Company from 1960 to 1970 and he founded Champion RC Cola Distributing in 1970. He owned and operated Champion Grocery from 1972 to 1998. He enjoyed annual family fishing trips, football, politics and being around all people. He also enjoyed music, being outdoors, collecting coins and history He loved his family dearly. Mr. Champion is survived by his wife of 59 years: Hazel Champion of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 sons: Doug (BeBe) Champion and Danny Champion both of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 daughter: Lisa Farley of Jasper, Alabama; 8 grandchildren: Amber (Justin) Wiley, Andrew (Courtney) Champion, Haley (Mac) Edmondson, Carter (Carolina) Farley, Alex McGilvary, Anna McGilvary, Mason Farley, Carley Williamson; 4 great grandchildren: Lawson Edmondson, Jase Wiley, Canaan Edmondson, Tom Champion; 1 niece: Bonnie (Ed) Hobster of Syracuse, Utah. Active pallbearers were Andrew Champion, Mac Edmondson, Justin Wiley, Mason Farley, Carter Farley and Alex McGilvary.
