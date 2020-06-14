George Wayne Clark of Eufaula, Alabama passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the age of 78 years. Wayne was born on February 11, 1942, in Eufaula, the son of the late George Beuford Clark and Sara Hazel Coleman Hatley. He lived in Eufaula for the entirety of his life. He was heavily involved in Cross Baptist Church and devoted his life to Jesus. Anyone who knew Wayne knew his overwhelming love for his family and friends, as well as his love for the Lord. Wayne will be sadly missed by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Clark of Eufaula, Alabama; his three children; Cynthia (Jim) Bacik of Suwanee, Georgia, Stephen (Anne) Clark of Parker, Colorado, and Stacy (Greg) Hazlett of Waxhaw, North Carolina; his grandchildren; Hunter Clark, Brandon Clark, Josh Hazlett, Caroline Hazlett, Anna Kathryn Hazlett, Preston Bacik, Andrew Bacik, and Lexi Bacik; his brothers; Richard (Lisa) Clark of Johnson City, Tennessee and Pete Hinson of Gulf Shores, Alabama, and the rest of his extended family and community. Wayne was predeceased by his sister Adeline White. Wayne's fun and loving spirit will be honored with a graveside service held at Memory Gardens of Eufaula on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM. with Dr. Matt Helms officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. The family will accept flowers and memorial donations may be made to Cross Baptist Church.

