George Wayne Clark of Eufaula, Alabama passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the age of 78 years. Wayne was born on February 11, 1942, in Eufaula, the son of the late George Beuford Clark and Sara Hazel Coleman Hatley. He lived in Eufaula for the entirety of his life. He was heavily involved in Cross Baptist Church and devoted his life to Jesus. Anyone who knew Wayne knew his overwhelming love for his family and friends, as well as his love for the Lord. Wayne will be sadly missed by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Clark of Eufaula, Alabama; his three children; Cynthia (Jim) Bacik of Suwanee, Georgia, Stephen (Anne) Clark of Parker, Colorado, and Stacy (Greg) Hazlett of Waxhaw, North Carolina; his grandchildren; Hunter Clark, Brandon Clark, Josh Hazlett, Caroline Hazlett, Anna Kathryn Hazlett, Preston Bacik, Andrew Bacik, and Lexi Bacik; his brothers; Richard (Lisa) Clark of Johnson City, Tennessee and Pete Hinson of Gulf Shores, Alabama, and the rest of his extended family and community. Wayne was predeceased by his sister Adeline White. Wayne's fun and loving spirit will be honored with a graveside service held at Memory Gardens of Eufaula on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM. with Dr. Matt Helms officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. The family will accept flowers and memorial donations may be made to Cross Baptist Church.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Eufaula Tribune, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
promotion
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.