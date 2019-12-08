Mr. James S. "Jimmy" Clark, Jr., 69, of Huntsville, Texas, died Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Huntsville Memorial Hospital in Huntsville, Texas. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11 A.M., at the First United Methodist Church in Eufaula with Dr. Alan Cassady officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery Addition with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born February 14, 1950 in Eufaula, Alabama, Jimmy was the son of the late James Sterling and Marie Kendall Clark, Sr.. Jimmy was a lifelong active member of the First United Methodist Church where he served in the choir. He was an avid Auburn fan and golfer. He was an accomplished potter for over 40 years. Survivors include a sister: Kendall Tew of Huntsville, Texas; his brother: William H. "Bill" Clark of Destin, Florida; 1 neice: Jennie Powers; 1 nephew: Clay Tew. Active pallbearers will be Charlie Schaeffer, Taylor Welk, Neal Yarborough, Rob Schaffeld, Jan Taylor and Walter Calton. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to any program at Auburn University or to the First United Methodist Church Choir Program.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.