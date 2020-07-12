Donna Jean Jowers Connell, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family as she transitioned into the arms of Jesus. Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 1 PM, at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Jerry Smith officiated and burial followed in Memory Gardens Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born July 14, 1959 in Dothan, Alabama, Donna was the daughter of the late Ralph and Bobbie Baker Jowers. Donna, known as the Title Lady, owned and operated Ralph's Motor Company for many years. Survivors include her daughter: Leschell Connell (Matt Ricardo) of Louisville, Alabama; 5 grand-children: Railynn Mitchell, Emberlee Ricardo, Marissa Ricardo, Timothy Ricardo, Joseph Ricardo; her lifelong companion: Ed Shurtz of Eufaula, Alabama; her brothers and sisters: Michael Jowers (Jackie Cook) of Dothan, Alabama, Debbie Jowers Blankenship (Robert) of Dothan, Alabama, Ronnie Jowers of Dothan, Alabama, Shannon Halstead (Ken) of Pensacola, Florida; a special cousin: Pennie Scroggins (Chris) of Georgetown, Georgia; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Pallbearers were Brett Reese, Matt Ricardo, Brittney Dodgen, Bubba Leidinger, Greg Jowers, Michael Jowers, Richard Jowers and James Howard.

