Mrs. Barbara Ann Connelly, 87, of Georgetown, Georgia, died Monday, September 2, 2019, at Piedmont Regional Medical Center in Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11 A.M., CST, at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Father David Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow at 1 P.M., CST, at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held Monday evening, September 9, 2019, from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M., at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. A Rosary will be held at 6:45 P.M., Monday. Born August 24, 1932 in Cuthbert, Georgia, Mrs. Connelly was the daughter of the late Forrest Joseph and Clyde King Graddy. Mrs. Connelly was a lifelong member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brigadier General Donald Webb Connelly. Survivors include 3 sons: James C. Connelly of Georgetown, Georgia, Forrest J. (Robyn) Connelly of Mount Airy, Georgia, John W. Connelly of Athens, Georgia; 5 daughters: Marian (John) Bradley of Victoria, Australia, Donna Day of Decatur, Georgia, Sharon (Norman) Connelly-Polk of Honolulu, Hawaii, Alys (Wolfgang) Buck of Woodruff, South Carolina, Dolores Connelly of Guilford, Connecticut; 8 grandchildren; loving friend and unwavering companion: Carolyn Bussey of Georgetown, Georgia; special caregiver: Annie Wims.
