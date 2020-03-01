Kathy Corbin, 62, of Georgetown, Georgia, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. A Visitation/Remembrance will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2 PM CST / 3 PM EST, at Chapman Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Best Friends at: www.bestfriends.org or to Southern Souls Animal League, 1702 N. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Alabama 36027. Kathy was born December 9, 1957 in Eufaula, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late L.V. and Mildred Cole Orr. She was a staple in Eufaula serving at the cable company for over 35 years before retiring. Kathy had a passion for animals. She loved to garden and she combined her two favorite hobbies to create a type of extraordinary sanctuary at her home in Georgetown, Georgia where she created a peaceful space for both. She was known for her laughter, her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Mike Corbin. She is survived by her boyfriend: Keith Davis of Georgetown, Georgia; her daughter: Amanda (Christopher) Carles of Clermont, Florida; several cousins.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathy Corbin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

