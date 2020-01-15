Mr. Quinton "Lit" Cutchens, age 88, of Eufaula, Al., passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2019 at Crowne Health and Rehab in Eufaula. Graveside services for Mr. Cutchens will be held on, Monday, January 13, at 11: 00 a.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery in Eufaula. The Rev. Jerry Caryl-Gordon will officiate with Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. Mr. Cutchens was born on September 17, 1931 in Eufaula, the son of Frank Cutchens and Oliver Powell Cutchens. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Annie Cutchens, three sisters, and his twin brother. Mr. Cutchens was a hardworking man who enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. He was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. Survivors include: three sons: Wayne Cutchens (Barbara), Phenix City, Joe Cutchens (Hilda), Eufaula, Toby Cutchens, Eufaula; one daughter, Judy Tidwell (James), Eufaula; one sister, Sue Strickland, Eufaula; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Cutchens, Mr. Quinton "Lit"
To plant a tree in memory of Quinton Cutchens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
