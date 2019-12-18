Mr. William Noah Dansby, 73, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at his residence. Born September 19, 1946, Noah was the son of the late Seab and Eunice Inez Bowden Dansby. Noah enjoyed life, operating heavy equipment and riding motorcycles. He is survived by his brother: Hubert Allen Dansby; his sisters: Mary Hawkins of Eufaula, Alabama and Edna Jernigan of Dothan, Alabama. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
