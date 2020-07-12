Mrs. Faye Davis of Clopton, AL., formerly of Colquitt died Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services were Monday, July 6, 2020 at Sheffield Funeral Chapel with Brother Dan Shepard officiating. Interment followed at the Colquitt City Cemetery. Mrs Davis was a homemaker and attended Colquitt Assembly of God Church. She is survived by two sons, Ricky Davis of Colquitt, Lemuel Davis of Abbeville, AL., one daughter, Alice Davis of Clopton, AL. Seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one brother, Hiram Alex Lawson Jr. of Georgetown, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hiram Alex and Ellafair Glass Lawson Sr, two sisters, Alice Cherry, Nancy Earnest and the father of her children, L. T. Davis.

To plant a tree in memory of Ella Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries