Mrs. Elizabeth Jean Smith Davis "Momma Honey", the daughter of O.G. and Lillie Smith, was born on May 31, 1926. She departed this life on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Rev. James H. Davis, her daughter, Carolyn Williams, grand children, Nicole, Brittany, and Terrance, and her siblings Abner, Onie and O.G.., Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Shirley (Richard), Marvin (Beverly), Brenda, Cynthia (James), and Stan (Carolyn). The Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Elizabeth Jean Smith Davis "Momma Honey" will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11:00 AM at the First African Baptist Church, 301 S. Forsyth Ave. Eufaula, AL. The body will lie in state at the church from 10:00-11:00. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 PM at her home church, Thankful Baptist Church 1064 N. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, AL. W.D. Lemons Funeral Home of McDonough, GA and Franklin Home of Funerals of Eufaula, AL are in charge of the arrangements.
Davis, Mrs. Elizabeth Jean Smith
