Jacqueline Devlin, 75, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula. Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 A.M., at the First United Methodist Church in Eufaula with Dr. Alan Cassady officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 A.M. until service time at the church. Jacqueline J. Devlin was born in St Louis, MO on April 2, 1944, and since her Dad was in the Navy attended grade and high schools in Missouri, England and California. She attended the University of California at Davis where she received a Bachelors and Masters degrees, and all but dissertation of a PhD in Economics. She taught Economics at the University of California at Davis, California State University at Sacramento, and Rice University at Houston, Texas. Following a year in Hong Kong with her husband, she was hired as an Economist at Exxon, and worked at Exxon's headquarters at Houston for seven years. Her family came to Eufaula in 1995, where she became a Master Gardener and was very active in gardening circles and wrote a gardening column for the Eufaula Tribune. Her own garden in Eufaula was on tour for a couple of years and features a variety of plants and shrubs including over 20,000 daffodils. She is survived by her husband, Arnold J. Meagher, her son, Brian Devlin-Meagher (Atlanta, GA), her sister, Cheryl Kraus and her brother in law Mark Kraus (St. Louis, MO), and her brother, John Devlin (St. Louis, MO).
