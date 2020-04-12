Robert Mack Dixon Robert Mack Dixon, 87, died peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Eufaula, Alabama. Bobby was born in Clayton, Alabama on October 20, 1932, to Mack and Janie Dixon. He moved with his family to Eufaula at a young age. Bobby was a graduate of Eufaula City Schools and Auburn University, where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He served his country during the final months of the U.S. Army occupation of Germany. After the military, he joined the family business, M.C. Dixon Lumber Company, serving as President for over 30 years. Bobby was a member of the Auburn University Samford Society and the Advisory Board of the University of Alabama College of Arts and Sciences. He was Chairman of the Board of Eufaula Bank and Trust Company. He also served as president of many organizations, including the Alabama Forestry Association, the Southeastern Lumber Manufacturers Association, the Alabama Forestry Council, the Eufaula Heritage Association, the Eufaula Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club of Eufaula, the Trustees of The Lakeside School, the Barbour County Auburn Club, the Barbour County Hospital Association and the Commercial Club of Eufaula. Bobby was a life-long Presbyterian (USA), serving as Deacon and Ruling Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Eufaula. Bobby was an Eagle Scout and member of the Order of the Arrow. A deeply devoted husband and father, he had a zest for life and loved participating in sports and activities with his large family. He was a boating enthusiast and member of the United States Power Squadron. He was an avid runner, the first jogger in Eufaula. Bobby and Mary also enjoyed extensive travels over many years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Clayton Dixon; his children Clay Dixon Fenichel (Eric), Janie Dixon King (Danny), Bob (Cally), Preston (Lori) and James; his grandchildren Caroline Gayle (Michael), William King, Mack Dixon, Hamilton Dixon, Copeland Dixon, Fontaine Dixon, Mary Clayton Dixon, James Dixon, IV and David Dixon; great grandson, Michael Gayle, Jr.; and brother, Mike Dixon (Nancy). A private service will be held at the family plot at Fairview Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The First Presbyterian Church Preservation Trust Fund, 201 N. Randolph Ave, Eufaula, AL 36027; The Lakeside School Endowment Fund, 1020 Lake Dr., Eufaula, AL 36027; or Trees Eufaula, c/o 427 N. Randolph Ave., Eufaula AL 36027.
