David Lawrence Emerson, 59, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his residence. Born July 9, 1960 in Atlanta, Georgia, David was the son of Paul Henry and Glenda Marie Matlock Emerson of Eufaula, Alabama. David attended Eufaula High School. He was a graduate of Sparks State Technical School. He was a veteran of the United States Army. David was preceded in death by his brother Wayne Emerson. Survivors in addition to his parents include 2 brothers: Mark Emerson of Dothan, Alabama and Matt (Lisa) Emerson of Montgomery, Alabama; 1 sister: Ann Cannon of Dora, Alabama. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

