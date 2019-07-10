Mr. Jimmy Mack Fenn, age 82, a lifelong resident of Louisville, went to be with his Lord early Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday July 6, 2019 at Louisville Baptist Church with Reverend's Nathan Ziglar and Tim Callaway officiating and Mr. Jim Fenn providing the eulogy. The family will be receiving friends from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Louisville Baptist Church prior to services. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to Louisville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 115, Louisville, AL. 36048 or Encompass Hospice, att: Bobby Tolar, in memory of Jimmy Fenn, 3230 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, Al. 36303. Mr. Fenn was born on November 1, 1936 in Louisville, the son of the late Merrill Cullis Fenn and Sally Pauline Taylor Fenn. He was a 1954 graduate of Louisville High School and attended Troy State College. Mr. Fenn served in the Air National Guard and Army National Guard for a number of years. He was retired from the Alabama Farmers Cooperative as the manager of the Barbour Farmers Co-Op following 15 years of service. Mr. Fenn was a member of Louisville Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tommy Fenn; niece, Paula Jane Fenn; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dewey and Lucille Robinette; sister-in-law, Louise Jones. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 59 years, Mary Annice Fenn, Louisville; 2 sons, Jay Fenn (Sharon), Clayton; Jim Fenn (Patty), Ozark; 4 adored grandchildren, Pamela Claire Fenn, Troy; Griffin Fenn, Clayton; Garrett Fenn, Clayton; Bailey Annice Fenn, Ozark; 2 sisters, Willera Baker (Jerome), Montgomery; Janette Johnson (Gerald), Louisville; sister-in-law, Jane Fenn, Louisville; special aunt, Kathryn Taylor, Eufaula; numerous special nieces, nephews and cousins. Active pallbearers will be: Griffin Fenn, Garrett Fenn, T. D. Jones, Dave Cartes, Steve Baker, Stewart Baker, Scott Baker and Fred Cartes. Honorary pallbearers will be: Guice Slawson, Keith Spivey, Homer Henson, Charlie Parker, George Dewey Currie, Ronnie Teal, Rawdon Beaty and Billy Joe Weston. Glover Funeral Home of Clayton was entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 775-3403. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
