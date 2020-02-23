Peggy G. Fussell, 83, of Columbus, GA died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, February 19,2020 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, with Rev. Norman Drummond officiating. The family will receive friends before the service beginning at 10 AM. Mrs. Fussell was born July 15, 1936 in Baker Hill, AL, the daughter of the late James and Marie Glover. She attended Baker Hill High School. She married her husband Charles "Bernie" Fussell on February 15, 1962. Peggy and Charles spent many cherished years together before his passing. Mrs. Fussell enjoyed bowling, bingo, and watching the Atlanta Braves. Survivors include two children, Bernie J. Fussell and wife Kim of Lexington, SC and Steve M. Fussell and wife Tewana of Austin, TX; five grandchildren, Colby Fussell, Brandon Fussell, Connor Fussell, Jason Fussell, and Kaylin Fussell; two sisters, Betty Hunnicutt of Columbus, GA and Sarah Spires of Eufaula, AL. www.dignitymemorial.com

