Peggy G. Fussell, 83, of Columbus, GA died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, February 19,2020 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, with Rev. Norman Drummond officiating. The family will receive friends before the service beginning at 10 AM. Mrs. Fussell was born July 15, 1936 in Baker Hill, AL, the daughter of the late James and Marie Glover. She attended Baker Hill High School. She married her husband Charles "Bernie" Fussell on February 15, 1962. Peggy and Charles spent many cherished years together before his passing. Mrs. Fussell enjoyed bowling, bingo, and watching the Atlanta Braves. Survivors include two children, Bernie J. Fussell and wife Kim of Lexington, SC and Steve M. Fussell and wife Tewana of Austin, TX; five grandchildren, Colby Fussell, Brandon Fussell, Connor Fussell, Jason Fussell, and Kaylin Fussell; two sisters, Betty Hunnicutt of Columbus, GA and Sarah Spires of Eufaula, AL. www.dignitymemorial.com
MOST POPULAR
-
Chipley woman dies in accident after airborne deer enters windshield
-
Food Network to film at Dothan's Zack’s Family Restaurant
-
Dothan man sentenced to 14 years in shooting death of friend, seeks probation
-
Alabama House okays proposed teacher retirement change
-
Speeding a factor in death of Fort Rucker woman, ALEA awaiting autopsy report
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Eufaula Tribune, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.