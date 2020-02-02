Mr. George W. Gamble a resident of Clayton, AL expired January 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 noon from Center Ridge Baptist Church, Midway, AL 36048 with Rev. Darius Moore, Pastor. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family hour will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Stanford Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 549 South Randolph Avenue, Eufaula, AL.
Gamble, Mr. George W.
To plant a tree in memory of George Gamble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.