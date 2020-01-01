Dorothy Poss Gary, 100, of Morris, GA went to be with the Lord on December 26, 2019. Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, December 28 at 2pm, at Morris Baptist Church. Mike Hartley officiated. The family received friends from 1pm to 2pm at the church, with graveside service following the funeral at Morris cemetery. Dorothy was born April 24, 1919 in Philomath, GA, to Edward Nash Poss and Sarah Rives Poss. However, she was a longtime resident of Morris Station, GA, having moved there when she was 8 years old. She was one of the first graduates of Georgetown High School. On November 26, 1936 Dorothy married John Robert Gary of Comer, Alabama, and they remained married until John's death in 1997. They had two children, Sara Nell Weeks Bledsoe (Nick), currently of Jefferson, GA, and John Edward Gary (Molly) currently of Marietta, GA. She had 6 grandchildren, Sherri Weeks Brown, Gary Weeks, Tony Weeks, Shane Gary, Christopher Gary, and Emily Gary. She also had 17 great grandchildren, and 15 great great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by sisters, Maggie Poss Amason, Kathryn Poss Harris, and by brothers, Herman E Poss, Allison R Poss, Hill A Poss, and Cecil E Poss. She is survived by her sister, Allene Poss Boyett, who was also her best friend and remained by her side in Dorothy's later years. We are also thankful for her caregivers, Vickie Hopwood, and Luegenia Foster. Dorothy was primarily a homemaker, but also operated a store in Morris with her sister, Allene. Dorothy was a member of the Camellia Garden Club of Cuthbert, Georgia. Dorothy was a dedicated follower of Jesus, and taught Sunday School, and played the piano at church. In her final days she joined her family in singing hymns at her bedside. She told her daughter that she wanted to go home with Jesus, but had to tell others about him before she left. She said she was looking forward to sitting with Jesus and drinking a glass of water. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morris Baptist Church in care of Allene Boyett 231 Morris Rd. Morris, GA 39867.
Gary, Dorothy Poss
