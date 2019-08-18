Thelma Smith Gatty died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in her own apt. in Johns Creek, GA after battling multiple health issues these past few years. Thelma was born December 25, 1926 in Memphis, TN, daughter of the late Harry Kidwell and Beulah Owen Smith. She and her husband, Chaplain Col. Charles Robert Gatty, who preceded her in death Nov. 3, 2007, made their home in Eufaula, AL after his retirement from the US Army in 1975. She was also preceded in death by sister Dorothy Farris of Nesbitt, MS. Mrs. Gatty graduated cum laude from Memphis State University (B.A. degree), received her M.A. degree from the University of AK, Fayetteville, AK; and completed her doctoral work in Comparative Literature at the University of CA, Berkeley, University of AK, and University of Hamburg, Germany with a Fulbright Grant and on an Exchange Scholarship to the Univ. of Hamburg. For three years she was an instructor in World Literature, German and English at the University of AK, and an instructor in English for four years at the Univ. of Maryland, European division. She also served for two years as assistant editor at the UNESCO Institute in Hamburg, Germany. Mrs. Gatty was a member of the American Assoc. of University Women; the League of Women Voters; past president of the Lanier Literary Club of Eufaula, AL, board member and officer of the Friends of the Library, Eufaula, AL, a member of the Naturalist Club, and volunteer worker for the National Conference of Christians and Jews. Survivors include one sister, Molly S. Seago of Hernando, MS, stepsons Robert Charles Gatty, wife Jackie of Myrtle Beach, SC; David Lawrence Gatty, wife Connie of Pilot Point, TX; stepdaughters Elizabeth Ellen Kirkpatrick, husband William of Dacula, GA; Pamela Jean Gatty of Greensburg, PA; seven step grandchildren; twelve great step grandchildren; one nephew Christopher Combs of Batesville, MS; one niece Kathleen Lyons, husband Walter of Holcomb, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aberdeen Place Hospice, Roswell, GA 30076 or the charity of choice. **Thelma will be cremated and a memorial with family and friends will be held at a later date in the home of her step-daughter and step-son-in-law, Elizabeth & Kirk Kirkpatrick in Dacula, GA** Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Thelma at hamiltonmillchapel.com
