Mr. Edgar Daniel Geisler of Eufaula passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the home of his dear friends and caregivers, Ronnie Marshall (Theresa) in Clayton. The Marshall family helped Mr. Geisler fulfill his final wishes by passing from this world into heaven, surrounded by friends and in a home environment. He fought a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Keahey Chapel in Clio. (1411 Blue Springs Street, Clio). Rev. Steven Doss officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to services. Burial followed in Pea River Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Masonic rites. Pallbearers were Ronnie Marshall, Shaynne Braswell, Jerry Gulledge, Robert Vickers, Calvin Osbon, and David Moore. Keahey Funeral Home of Clio was entrusted with arrangements. Mr. Geisler was survived by a nephew, Lt. Bryan S. Davis (Brandi) of Bay County, Florida; great-nieces, Emily Davis, Gavin Davis, Payton Glover, and Carson Glover; dear friends, Ronnie Marshall (Theresa) and Shaynne Braswell (Wyda). He was preceded in death by his parents, Danner Geisler and Rosa Gulledge Faulk Geisler and two sisters, Patsy Pouncey and Bobbie Faulk Davis. He worked as a policeman with the Eufaula Police Department for 31 years; he was a Corporal at the time of retirement and was also a Mason. www.keaheyfuneralhome.com
Geisler, Edgar Daniel
