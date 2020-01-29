Mrs. Bonnie Lou Gill, 94, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Southeast Health in Dothan. Funeral services were held Monday, January 27, 2020, at 1 P.M., at the First Assembly of God Church. The Rev. Tony Willis officiated and burial followed in the Friendly Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born December 13, 1925 in Panama City, Florida, Mrs. Gill was the daughter of the late John W. and Evater Miller Pate. Mrs. Gill was a lifelong member of the First Assembly of God Church and a dedicated Christian who loved her family. Survivors include 2 daughters: Genita Peavy and Brenda Rinchler both of Eufaula, Alabama; 4 grand-children: Kenny (Latisa) Greene, Teresa (Gene) Medley, David (Angela) Richards, Liz Alexander; 7 great grandchildren: Jeffrey (Amber) Greene, Chris Greene, Courtney (Kris) Rhodes, Rick Richardson, Cody Richards, Wayne Medley, Hailey Medley; 1 brother: Paul Pate of Branford, Florida; 3 sisters: Marie Manley, Mary Culliver, Ezell Severance all of Branford, Florida. Active pallbearers were Kenny Greene, David Richards, Jeffrey Greene, Gene Medley, Chris Greene, Rick Richardson and Cody Richards.
Gill, Mrs. Bonnie Lou
To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Gill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
