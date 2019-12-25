Mrs. Vicki Denise Gilmore, 55, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Flowers hospital. Funeral services were held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 2 P.M., at Sardis Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Joey McCrieght and Rev. Ricky Gilmore officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at the Sardis Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Born August 18, 1964 in Abbeville, Alabama, Mrs. Gilmore was the daughter of the late Rufus and Margaret Volf Price. Mrs. Gilmore was a member of Sardis Freewill Baptist Church. She was employed with the Eufaula Housing Authority. Survivors include her husband: Micky Gilmore of Eufaula, AL.; daughters: Amber Waller (Craig) of Greenville, AL., Taylor Lovett of Eufaula, AL., Morgan Lovett of Eufaula, AL., Cassie Oswalt (Dusty) of Dothan, AL.; son: Corey Gilmore (Jessica) of Decatur, AL.; grandchildren: Sabyn Waller, Athens Baker, Blake Lee Baker, Giana Oswalt; brothers: David Price (Jane) of Abbeville, AL. and Michael Price (Nicole) of Abbeville, AL.; sisters: Marie Hodges (Johnny) of Edwin, AL. and Sandra Hemree (Jeff). Active pallbearers were Jeff Mira, Mike Perry, Tanner Sutton, Dan Anderson, Dave Jernigan, and Ty Gilmore.
Gilmore, Mrs. Vicki Denise
