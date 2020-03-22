Mr. Ronald Lang Glover Sr., age 69, a resident of Eufaula, Alabama, passed away Tues., March 17, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services for Mr. Glover were held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Fellowship Baptist Church in Eufaula, Alabama. Rev. Stephen Doss officiated and burial followed at Sardis Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. Mr. Glover was born May 18, 1950 in Barbour County, Alabama, the son of Perry Lang Glover and Mary Ellen Key Glover. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ronald Lang Glover Jr.; sister, Cathryn Woodham, and grandson, Steven Reece Glover. Mr. Glover grew up near the Five Points community. He was a Master Carpenter that took great pride in his work. He worked many years for Pioneer Builders but was self-employed most of his career. Mr. Glover built many beautiful homes all around the Eufaula area. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, working in his yard, cooking or grilling, fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family, whom he adored. Survivors include: his loving wife of 43 years, Amelia Kay Bush Glover, Eufaula, AL; 2 sons, Michael Shane Glover (Jeanna), Louisville, AL, Randy Glover (Beth), Eufaula, AL; daughter, Lori Glover Williams, Eufaula, AL; daughter-in-law, Brandi Glover, Panama City, FL; 2 brothers, Perry Glover (Faye), Maddock, ND and Joel Glover (Cindy), Abbeville, AL; 2 brother-in-law's, Ronny Woodham, Texasville, AL, and Ray Bush (Evelyn), Clayton, AL; 3 sisters, Peggy Glover Rogers, Columbus, GA, Judy Glover Whiddon (Kent), Newville, AL and Ellen Glover Ryals, Blue Springs, AL; grandchildren, Kayle Williams, Gracie Williams, Jaxon Williams, Maranda Glover, Mackenzie Glover, Chase Glover, Chad Glover, Carson Lang Glover, Payton Glover, Mckennon Glover, Tristan Glover and Memorie Porterfield; great grandchildren, Athena Glover and Cas Glover. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. Ask to serve as pallbearers are his nephews: Allen Parmer, Collin Woodham, Timothy Baxley, Tyler Ryals, Kendall Glover, David Bush, Dalton Bush, Colton Bush, Jeff Bush, Eddie Trammell, Jared Dunn, and Kelly Glover. The family would like to send a special thank you to the caring nurses and staff at Kindred Hospice. Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements (334) 687-5725. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
