Mr. Earl Lee Goff, 80, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 15, 2019, at 2 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Greg Voorhees officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 P.M. until 2 P.M. Monday at the funeral home prior to the service. Born October 11, 1938 in Clopton, Alabama, Mr. Goff was the son of the late Curtis Tyne and Edna Earl Faison Goff. Mr. Goff retired from Harbison-Walker after 27 years. He was a member of Friendship Presbyterian Church. Survivors include his wife of 23 years: Doris Goff of Eufaula, Alabama; his children: Scotty Goff of Fort Gaines, Georgia, Lisa Goff of Buford, Georgia; his step-children: Carol (Alvin) Griggs of Columbus, Georgia, Gloria Murphy of Eufaula, Alabama, Ellen "Charlie" (Joey) Turner of Ashford, Alabama, Michael Britt of Eufaula, Alabama; his grandchildren: Alissa Sawyer, Lacey Sawyer Pasic, Clay Cordell, Brittany Goff Morris, Ashley Goff, Ryan Nolin, Ashley Davis, Chris Crumpton, Nick Lovell, Tommy Murphy Jr., Josh Lovell, Johnnie Murphy; 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Timmy Earl Goff and his brothers, Ronnie Faison Goff and Robert Curtis Goff. The family would like to thank a special friend, Marsha Nugent, for all of her help during their time of need.
