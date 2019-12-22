Mr. Donald Ray Green, age 34, of Clayton, AL., passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. Funeral services for Mr. Green were held on, December 16, at 11: 00 a.m. at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Eufaula. The family received friends on Monday, December 15, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Eufaula. Mr. Green was born on March 26, 1985 in Eufaula, the son of John Earl Green, Jr. and Shirley Peterson. He was preceded in death by his mother; grandmothers, Bernice Knight, Ann B. Green; grandparents, Maggie and Curtis Brooks; and uncle, Joe Stinson. Mr. Green was an outgoing, good hearted, smart, man who loved making people laugh. He worked as a mechanic, welder and construction worker. Mr. Green loved to bring a smile to your face when you were down. His hobbies included fishing and hunting. Survivors include: son, James Kevin Green and his mother Cynthia Yeatman, Eufaula; daughter, Digi Green, and her mother Amber Thomas, Georgetown, GA.; father, John Earl Green, Jr. (Deon Davis "Ma'Doo"), Clayton; grandfather, John Earl Green, Sr., Clayton; three brothers, Benjamin Earl Green, SC; Gary Dylan Perkins, NY; Tyler Purswell, Kinston; three sisters, Amy Brooks, TN; Sharon Marie Pippins, TN; Melissa ShyAnn Pierce, Elba; stepmother, Tracy Joann Green; two uncles, Danny Trammell, Dennis Horne; six aunts, Gail Woods (Bill), Vicki Kimberland, Donna Holland, Charlene Peterson, Denise Allain, Amy Green; best friend William Kyle Richards. www.gloverfuneral.com
