Bessie Mae Hicks Griffin, beloved daughter of the late Forrest and Louella Hicks Sr. was born on May 10, 1936 in Cottonton, Alabama. Departed this life June 29, 2019 after a short-term at Community Hospice of Northeast Florida Hadlow Center for Caring, Jacksonville Florida. On August 1, 1953, Bessie married Roger Griffin and they were 61 years together until Roger's departure. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: 7 brother and 4 sisters, 6 children, 23 grandchildren, 20 great- grandchildren.

