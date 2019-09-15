Mr. Ray Griffin (Dec. 6th. 1949 Sept. 5, 2019) The Home Going Memorial Service for Ray will be held Sept, 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Christian Life Church, 38 Hwy 82 Eufaula, AL 36027. Ray answered God's call with a peaceful departure at the University of Alabama Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. Ray was the son of Ida Bell Brutley Griffin and the late Francis Griffin of Eufaula, AL. He attended Barbour County Primary School and T.V. McCoo High School, land graduated from Eufaula High School. He graduated from Talladega College with a Bachelors of Science in History and Social Studies. He received his Master's in Business and Education from Columbus State University in Columbus Ga. While attending Talladega College he pledged Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. Ray served three years in the United States Army and retired as a Master Sergeant 30 years later from the National Guard. He worked for Phillip Morris as a sales rep, as a warden in the Georgia Correctional System, and as a History Teacher at Eufaula High School until his retirement. He continued to farm peanuts and cotton. He married a former classmate and friend Ms. Dorothy Stanford.They were happily married for 17 years. Ray leaves to cherish his memory his wife Mrs. Dorothy Stanford Griffin, three daughters, Vivian Richardson, Chacasglo Ferguson (Cecil), Andrea Griffin and one son, Evan Griffin. He was loved by his eight grandchildren, Jewell, Caden, Sienna, Jordan, Aubriny, Londen, Paris and Ziveon and two great grandchildren, Aubria and Ayven. Ray also leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Mrs. Ida Bell Griffin, his sisters and brothers, Betty Griffin, Shirley G. Thompson (Adolphus), William E. Griffin( Diane) , Sandra G. Mahoney (Charles), Ida G. Agee, J.D. (Ronald, D.P.M.),Jacob Griffin, D.D.S.(Pearla), Antonio Griffin (Derica). Ray was adored by his nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, students, and his church family.
