Mary Jane Harden, 84, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Noland Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10 AM, at the Lakepoint State Park Marina landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite animal shelter. Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mary has always had a passion for serving others. The love for people and the community gave her the determination to own and manage a local camping ground, Lake Eufaula Campground. She and her late husband dedicated many years to see the happiness in every person who visited. Her joy for helping and giving steered her towards caregiving for many friends. She, day and night, put others before her own self. Seeing their smile and knowing she made a difference mattered most to her. Her passions did not stop with humans though. She adored pets of all kinds and cared for many animals for her friends and family. She was always the person people called when they were in need of help. She was always there no questions asked. Known as Mama, Grandma, or Mary, she will always be remembered for her giving spirit, love for others, and compassionate smile. Mary was predeceased by her husband James E. Harden Survivors include her children: Cindy (Bruce) White of Eufaula, Alabama, Wendy (Ted) DeVos of Cecil, Alabama, Randy Fehrenbach of Eufaula, Alabama, Lauri Fehrenbach of Lake City, Michigan, Terri Knapp Iseman; 7 grandchildren: Melissa White (Jeremy) Benefield, Kaitlin White (Shawn) Betts, Matthew Walsh, Mary Elizabeth (Brandon) Tew, Alex DeVos, Christine Byers, JoAnn Robinson; 5 great grandchildren: Kinley Benefield, Ella Kate Benefield, Cody Brady, Zerryn Martin, Sully Martin.

