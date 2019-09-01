Samantha Bonnie "Merle" King Harrison, age 90 of Cedartown, Georgia passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Assured Hospice Inpatient Care in Cartersville, Georgia. She passed away peacefully and was surrounded by her family. She was born in Red Level, Alabama on September 25, 1928, the daughter of James Albert King and Arbie Josephine Paulk King. Her mother passed away when she was just 10 years old and her father passed when she was 13. After her father passed she went to live with her sister, Lula Mae. Lula Mae was a good sister and became a second mother to her. Her first love was Frank "Seagull" Logan. When she first saw him there was a seagull perched on his arm so "Seagull" it was. "Seagull" was a good friend to Bonnie. When Bonnie was 18 her first job was at Albright and Wood Drug Store and Soda Fountain in Mobile, Alabama. In 1955 she met her husband Ray, Chief of Police of Thomaston, Georgia, at the Thomaston Cafe where she was working at the time. This was the beginning of a beautiful love story. Later moving to Griffin, Georgia when Ray accepted a position with the State Revenue Department, she worked at Harry Collier's Restaurant as a breakfast shift manager/waitress and later going next door to the Holiday House Restaurant. She and family would spend weekends at their cabin at High Falls. In 1961 she left family and close friends behind and moved with her husband Ray and children to Dunn, North Carolina, when Ray accepted a position with The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. It's in Dunn where, through Ray's job, she met Raymond and Betty Moore. She stood next to Betty as her Matron of Honor and Bonnie, Ray, Betty and Raymond were lifelong friends. Bonnie was very active in the church at Westfield Baptist Church, Dunn, North Carolina. In 1965 she became accredited and served as Girl's Auxiliary Leader. She also served as a Sunday School Teacher at Westfield. Bonnie was always active in her children's school activities where she was first, by her children, to be volunteered for any and everything. She was her daughter's Girl Scout leader. She loved her family and enjoyed making her home beautiful for them. She was a member of the Eastern Star in Dunn and served as an officer. She taught kindergarten at the First Presbyterian Church under the direction of Hilda Willoughby. It was years later that Bonnie, Ray and family moved to Albany, Georgia where they were members at Radium Springs Baptist Church. Many new friends were made but Bonnie and Ray never lost contact with their old friends. She continued to be active in the Eastern Star in Albany, Georgia. She and family enjoyed weekends on the lake camping, fishing and skiing and vacations at the beach. She was her son's Boy Scout leader and she was a leader for the Rainbow Girls. There were many moves over the years and from Albany, she and Ray moved to Springfield, Virginia where Ray was working in Washington D.C. and from there to Rome, Georgia where she and Ray were living when Ray retired. The next move was Georgetown, Georgia a community on the lake. They loved the water and loved to fish. Many hours were spent on the dock with family fishing. She was very active in the church, Georgetown Baptist, where she and Ray were members. She continued to be active in Eastern Star where she and Ray served as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron at the Eufaula Chapter 1992-1993. Bonnie owned and operated gift shops in Georgetown, Cuthbert and Fort Gaines. Their health was declining so she and Ray moved to Douglasville, Georgia to be near their children and grandchildren. In 2013, ten years after Ray had passed, she moved to Villa Rica, Georgia where she lived at Bellevue Senior Living. She lived there for 5 years and had wonderful neighbors but with declining health made the move to Dalton Place Assisted Living in Dalton, Georgia and from there Big Springs Place Assisted Living in Cedartown, Georgia. She loved to travel and over the years she traveled out west, the Bahama's, and Europe. She took a 5 month road trip to Alaska with her niece. She traveled to Niagara Falls and Canada with her daughter and son-in-law and she loved her outings with her son and his family. She loved her children but her grandchildren stole her heart. She was a beautiful precious example of a Christian woman, loving, forgiving, her love and faith was strong and true. Anyone that met her loved her and she loved deeply. She loved to dance and could jitterbug with the best of them. Laugh, oh how she loved to laugh. She was smart, funny and quick witted and beautiful inside an out. Bonnie was a cancer survivor, she had undergone open heart surgery, a hip replacement, two surgeries for a broken right femur and surgery for broken bones in the back. Over the years she's loved and cared for many pets. They gave her love, comfort and companionship. Her little chihuahua, Mr. Valentine, lived to be a very old man. Ray brought Mr. Valentine home to Bonnie on Valentine's Day. Bonnie was loved and will be missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Dwain Lester, Villa Rica, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Raymond "Rusty" Harrison, Jr. and Chasity Painter, Douglasville, Georgia, grandchildren Jack, Christy, Shane, Shannon, Angie, Bryan, Michael, Jon, Amy, Jade, Malik, 24 great grandchildren, and seven great great grandchildren. A host of nieces and nephews also survive. Her beloved dog and companion, Miss Prissy, will miss her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Douglas "Ray" Harrison, Sr., infant son, Ray Anthony Williams,and siblings, Berttie King Williamson, Lula Mae King Blackmon, Irene King Smelley, Jean King Payton, Earline King Livings and infant Elmer King. The family would like to thank Assured Hospice Inpatient Care for the tender caring of our mother in her final hours and for the kindness and support you provided to our family. To all the care givers over the past year, thank you. Special thanks to Ms. Betty for checking on her nearly every day. To Pat for your frequent phone calls that lifted her spirit. To Lynn, thank you, for taking her on that road trip to Alaska, and the many phone calls and visits you and Richard made. Shannon, thank you for the giving of yourself, you never left her side in those final days, there's always been a special bond. To Peggy, you gave our mother so much love and caring, thank you. To Shelby, thank you so much for giving Miss Prissy a loving and caring home. In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and the family will hold a graveside service on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Georgetown Cemetery in Georgetown, Georgia, 1:00 p.m., Dr. Kermit P. Soileau, Georgetown Baptist Church officiating. J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of local arrangements and Glover Funeral Home in charge of the Georgetown, Georgia arrangements. To send condolences to the family, visit our website www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
