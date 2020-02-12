Robert (Bob) Porter Hatfield, III died on October 26, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born on October 12, 1941 in Eufaula, Al. He was preceded in death by parents Robert Porter Hatfield, Jr. and Sarah Elizabeth Braswell Hatfield. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Baxley Hatfield. He also leaves two sisters, Ann Dykes and Janet (Ronnie) Scroggins, both of Eufaula AL. He had four daughters, Holley (Peter) Rumbarger of Petal, MS, Tara Littlefield of Dothan,Al, Sara (Richard) Smith of Birmingham,AL and Tanya Seay of Hartford, AL. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren.
