Mrs. Gladys M. Hatfield, 99, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Henry County Health and Rehabilitation in Abbeville. A family graveside was held in Fairview Cemetery Addition with Bishop Mark Brown officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Eufaula Church of God. Born March 12, 1921 in Georgia, Mrs. Hatfield was the daughter of the late Jones Colbert and Odessa Phelps Marshall. Mrs. Hatfield attended Eufaula Church of God, where she was actively involved until her health prevented her from attending. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Bunyan "Junk" Hatfield, a son Hubert Hatfield, a grandson Larry Hatfield II, a great granddaughter Jennifer Carroll, 3 sister Louise Hatfield, Lurleen Birdsong Vallely and Dotta Garfield, 3 brothers J.C. Marshall, Lowell Marshall and Charles Marshall. Survivors include her son: Larry (Rosalyn) Hatfield of Eufaula, Alabama; her daughter: Diane (Rex) Green of Eufaula, Alabama; 7 grandchildren: Debbie (Roger) Carroll, Michelle (Tom) Beaty, Mignonne Haynes, Jamie (Whitt) Moncrief, Tim Weaver, Mikel (Kim) Weaver, Heather (John) Bush; 17 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hatfield, affectionately called "Gran Gran" by her family as well as so many others, loved her family, her church family and friends, but most of all, she loved her Lord. In addition, the family would like to extend their warmest thanks to family and friends for their outpouring of love to "Gran Gran" and to SouthernCare Hospice and Henry County Health and Rehabilitation Facility for their compassionate care of her. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
