Mrs. Lisa Gail Henderson, 55, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Medical Center Barbour. Born September 23, 1964 in LaFayette, Alabama, Mrs. Henderson was the daughter of the late William Clinton and Wanda Gail White Pyles. Lisa enjoyed practicing nursing for almost 30 years. She loved caring for all her patients who usually became friends. She loved spending time with family and friends, shopping, monogramming, cooking and Auburn football. Lisa cherished every moment spent with her children and grandchildren. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother and best friend made her our most cherished treasure. Survivors include her husband: Ricky Henderson of Eufaula, AL.; her sons: Chad (Shawna) Steadham of Clayton, AL. and Kyle (Katie) Steadham of Eufaula, AL.; daughter: Ashley (Matt) Rigsby of Excel, AL., grandchildren: Aiden Steadham, Berkley Rigsby, Paxton Steadham, Cora Beth Rigsby, Finlay Steadham, Colbie Kate Steadham; sisters: Debra Key of Eufaula, AL., Donna (Marc) Caldwell of Eufaula, AL., Cheryl Ross of Louisville, KY.; nieces and nephews: Kesley Culpepper, Trent Webb, Marlee Caldwell, Haden Caldwell; great niece: Taylor Culpepper. Graveside services were held Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 4 PM, in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Brother Josh Powell officiated with Chapman Funeral Home Directing. Serving as active pallbearers were Matt Rigsby, Marc Caldwell, Haden Caldwell, Trent Webb, and Curtis Walker.
MOST POPULAR
-
Barber shop shooting suspect apprehended
-
Several Wiregrass counties considered 'high risk' for COVID transmission in Alabama's new color-coded system
-
Offers flood in for Dothan senior running back Jaylin White
-
Man burglarizes same home twice; arrested
-
Sheriff: I'll deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Eufaula Tribune, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
It's time to nominate your favorites! The annual Best of the Wiregrass is a way to support our community especially during these uncertain times with a fun and easy way to recognize local businesses. Make your nominations June 28th - July 17th.
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.