Mrs. Lisa Gail Henderson, 55, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Medical Center Barbour. Born September 23, 1964 in LaFayette, Alabama, Mrs. Henderson was the daughter of the late William Clinton and Wanda Gail White Pyles. Lisa enjoyed practicing nursing for almost 30 years. She loved caring for all her patients who usually became friends. She loved spending time with family and friends, shopping, monogramming, cooking and Auburn football. Lisa cherished every moment spent with her children and grandchildren. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother and best friend made her our most cherished treasure. Survivors include her husband: Ricky Henderson of Eufaula, AL.; her sons: Chad (Shawna) Steadham of Clayton, AL. and Kyle (Katie) Steadham of Eufaula, AL.; daughter: Ashley (Matt) Rigsby of Excel, AL., grandchildren: Aiden Steadham, Berkley Rigsby, Paxton Steadham, Cora Beth Rigsby, Finlay Steadham, Colbie Kate Steadham; sisters: Debra Key of Eufaula, AL., Donna (Marc) Caldwell of Eufaula, AL., Cheryl Ross of Louisville, KY.; nieces and nephews: Kesley Culpepper, Trent Webb, Marlee Caldwell, Haden Caldwell; great niece: Taylor Culpepper. Graveside services were held Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 4 PM, in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Brother Josh Powell officiated with Chapman Funeral Home Directing. Serving as active pallbearers were Matt Rigsby, Marc Caldwell, Haden Caldwell, Trent Webb, and Curtis Walker.

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries