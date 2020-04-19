Mr. Bradley Eugene "Brad" Hodgson, 57, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Southeast Health in Dothan. Burial was held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born March 6, 1963 in Oxnard, California, Brad was the son of the late Byron and Donna Jean Fox Hodgson. Brad was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he received the Purple Heart during the Beirut bombing. Brad was preceded in death by a granddaughter Adalyn Faith Williams, his father-in-law Don Tyson and 2 nephews, Brad Williams and Cody Hodgson. Survivors include his wife: Lisa Hodgson; his children: Amanda Jean (Jon) Pilgrim, Jacob Eugene (Nicole) Hodgson, Kasey Lynn Williams (Steven Helms), Joshua Allen (Elizabeth) Williams; 7 grandchildren: Brooklyn Pilgrim, Hayden Helms, Bella Grace Williams, Selah Joy Williams, Emerson Hope Williams, Bradley Hodgson, Dixie Hodgson; 1 sister: Denise (Jim) Newton; 2 brothers: Bill (Shelly) Hodgson and Mike (Mary Ann) Hodgson; his mother-in-law: Dot Milan; 1 brother-in-law: Todd (Sherry) Tyson; 1 sister-in-law: Pam (Jamey) Williams; many nieces and nephews.

To plant a tree in memory of Bradley Hodgson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries