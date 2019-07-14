Rosa Grace Holley, 83, a resident of Eufaula, AL, passed Wednesday, July 03, 2019 in Eufaula, AL. She passed at home after an extended illness. Pronounced dead at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula. Funeral service will be held at Freemount A.M.E. Church at 11 AM on Saturday July 13, 2019. Reverend Jimmy Reeves Eulogizing and presiding Pastor Annie Mays. Stanford Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

