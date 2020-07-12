Mrs. Ola Margaret Ludlam Houston, age 98, of Eufaula, AL, passed away Sunday, July, 5, 2020 at Crowne Health Care following an extended illness. Funeral Services were held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Eufaula. The family received friends from 2:00-2:45 pm prior to the service. Mrs. Houston was born on February 17, 1922 in Eufaula, AL to the late George W. Ludlam and Daisy Pearl Breed Ludlam. Mrs. Houston was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to the Senior Center but most of all loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mack R. Houston; brothers, Donald Ludlam, Brantley Ludlam and James Ludlam; sisters, Tish Kilpatrick, Mary Frances Steele and Nita Ludlam; son, Patrick Ludlam; granddaughter, Tai Brockman and great grandson, Rex Faircloth Jr. Survivors include: brother, Monroe Ludlam (Jeanie) of AZ; grandson, Lamar Ludlam of Eufaula; granddaughter, Tammie Faircloth (Rex) of Eufaula. Great grandchildren, William Faircloth, Jennifer Brockman, Adam Faircloth (Morgan), Krista Bruce (Patrick) and Skylin Williams; great-great grandchildren, Gavin Reed, Preslee Claire, Kolton, Addie, Chandler, Brysun and Kaysun; several nieces and nephews. Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ola Houston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

