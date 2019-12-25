Mr. James Edward "Ed" Howington, Jr. age 59 of Shepard Drive Brewton, Alabama passed away Friday December 20, 2019 at his residence after a brief illness. He was a native and life long resident of Escambia County, Alabama. Mr. Howington was a member of the Zion Hill Baptist Church, He was a former employee in the Lab at Smurfit-Stone. He enjoyed working with the Escambia County Auxillary Sheriff and Escambia County Rescue Department. Survivors: Mother- Lucille Hart Howington of Brewton, Alabama, (2) Daughters- Amanda Howington of Brewton, Alabama; Patricia Emmons of Brewton, Alabama, (1) Brother- Daryl Howington of Brewton, Alabama, (3) Grandchildren- Jantzen Case, Kaleb Emmons, Caylee Emmons Preceded in death by: Father- James Edward Howington, Sr. Visitation will be held Monday December 23, 2019 from 1 PM until 2 PM at WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME BREWTON, ALABAMA. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday afternoon December 23, 2019 at 2 PM at WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME with Rev. James Aubrey Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Hill Cemetery Brewqton, Alabama with WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME OF BREWTON, ALABAMA DIRECTING. www.williamsmemorialchapel.com 251-867-4304
Howington, Jr., Mr. James Edward "Ed"
