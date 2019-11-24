Graveside services for William (Bill) E. Hughes and Janet Baker Hughes will be held on November 29, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery at 10 A.M. in Eufaula, Alabama. Bill died on April 26, 1995. Janet left us on September 24,2019. They leave behind three children Melinda (Bill) Rein, David Hughes and Jan (Walt) Middlekauff, six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. They also leave behind a sister Mary Louise (Paul) Leroy and four nieces and nephews. One nephew Johnny Baker still resides in Eufaula. A luncheon will follow the ceremony for family and friends.
